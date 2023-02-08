State Minister of Finance Confers with Head of French Government’s Treasury

Addis Ababa (ENA) February 8/2023 State Minister of Finance Eyob Tekalign discussed with Head of the French Government Treasury, Emmanuel Moulin to elevate the economic cooperation between the two countries.

The State Minister of Finance has held fruitful discussion with the head of French Treasury alongside with the visit conducted by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed to France.

The meeting focused on France’s development assistance to Ethiopia in bilateral and multi-sectoral economic cooperation, it was indicated.

At the occasion, State Minister of Finance Eyob briefed the head about Ethiopia’s inclusive development activities that the country has embarked on the economic and social spheres.

He also explained the rehabilitation endeavors of the community being reinforced in conflict-affected areas.

France has expressed its determination to accelerate the process of easing Ethiopia’s debt burden on the basis of G20, it was learned.

Eyob twitted that he also had fruitful discussions with Becht Olivier, French Minister in charge of Trade.

“Thank you for reaffirming France’s support to the peace agreement, to economic reforms and reconstruction efforts,” he said.

It is to be recalled that Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has conferred with French President, Emmanuel Macron in Paris.