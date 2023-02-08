Ethiopia, UNHCR Keen to Strengthen working Relations

Addis Ababa February 8/2023/ENA/ Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Demeke Mekonnen Conferred with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi.

During their discussion, the two parties agreed that Ethiopia and UNHCR should continue to work in concert to address the needs of refugees and internally displaced people in Ethiopia.

According to the Deputy Prime Minister, the Commissioner’s visit was timely and significant and it was in line with the government’s efforts to restore relations with partners following the Pretoria Peace Treaty.

He emphasized Ethiopia’s generous refugee-hosting policies, which deal with 800,000 refugees and require ongoing financial and material support from partners such as UNHCR to sustain them.

Grandi, for his part, praised Ethiopia’s treatment of refugees and promised to assist some of the country’s refugee-related initiatives.

Finally, he asked the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister to participate in the 2023 Global Refugee Forum.

Tesfahun Gobezay, Director General of Refugees and Returnees Services (RRS), was also present at the meeting and clarified protocols relating to refugee repatriation and IDP return, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs.