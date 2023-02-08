PM Abiy Discusses with French President Emmanuel Macron

Addis Ababa (ENA) February 8/2023 Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has conferred with French President, Emmanuel Macron in Paris.

Prime Minister Abiy twitted that “As the relations between our two countries’ progress, I’m very confident that it will translate into strengthened economic outcomes. We very much welcome investments by French companies in Ethiopia.”

The premier thanked for the warm welcome to Paris and said “always good to meet my friend President Emmanuel Macron.”

The premier and his delegation have returned to Addis Ababa concluding a successful European working visit, according to Office of the Prime Minister.