Ambassadors, Dev’t Partners of Various European Countries Express Commitment to Support Ethiopia’s Dev’t Efforts

Addis Ababa (ENA) February 7/2023 Ambassadors and development partners of various European countries have expressed their commitment to supporting Ethiopia’s development plans.

Minister of Agriculture, Dr. Girma Amente held discussion with ambassadors and development partners of various European countries on their supports being provided to Ethiopia to improve the agriculture sector.

The minister discussed with the ambassadors of Denmark, Norway, Netherlands, European Union and representative of French Development Cooperation Agency and other development partners.

During the discussion, ambassadors and representatives of development partners have expressed their commitment to further strengthen efforts in supporting the development of Ethiopia.

They also said that they will continue to support the reconstruction and rehabilitation activities being carried out in areas affected by war and drought in Ethiopia.

European countries through the European Union together with the World Bank have been supporting Ethiopia’s development endeavors, it was indicated.

They underscored that they will continue to strengthen their support, especially in the agricultural sector with a view to help small holder farmers transform to commercial farmers.

They have also expressed desire to further strengthen their bilateral cooperation with Ethiopia pledging to exert more efforts towards realizing this goal.

Norway’s Ambassador to Ethiopia Stian Christensen said Norway has been a long term supporter of Ethiopia in the agriculture sector for more than a decade.

“We are committed to continuing to work with Ethiopia in this area. We are very encouraged by the professionalism, by the commitment of the Ethiopian government. For that reason, we are very much looking forward to continuing to partner with Ethiopia in this area,” he stated.

Ambassador of Netherlands to Ethiopia, Henk Jan Bakker said on his part Ethiopia is the largest recipient of development cooperation funds.

He reiterated that his country will continue to support Ethiopia’s development activities including agriculture.

Minister of Agriculture, Girma Amente said on his part the support of partners in the effort to strengthen agricultural productive and modernize the sector is crucial.

Appreciating the contribution of the development partners, he said the discussion will help to strengthen their cooperation in the future.