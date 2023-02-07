Ethiopia, France Exchange Views On Ways To Strengthen Economic Cooperation, Current Affairs

Addis Ababa (ENA) February 7/2023 Finance State Minister Eyob Tekalgn during his working visit to France, held a fruitful discussion with French Minister of Trade, Becht Olivier on the economic cooperation of the two countries and other current affairs.

The state minister briefed Olivier and other high ranking French officials about the indigenous economic reform program that Ethiopia is currently implementing.

He also explained the officials about the rehabilitation efforts being carried out in the conflict affected areas and the implementation process of the peace agreement.

The State Minister has extended gratitude to the government of France for its continued development support and cooperation with Ethiopia.

French Minister of Trade, Becht Olivier mentioned that the bilateral cooperation between France and Ethiopia has a history of more than a century.

He pledged that the government of France will provide the necessary support for the successful implementation of the recently peace agreement in Ethiopia.

The minister also said that his government will strengthen its support to help effectively realize the targets of the economic reform program being implemented in Ethiopia.

According to Ministry of Finance, Governor of the National Bank of Ethiopia, Mamo Mehretu has attended the discussion.