Ethiopia, China Sign 161 Mln Birr Emergency Food Aid Agreement

Addis Ababa (ENA) February 7/2023 Ethiopia and China have signed an emergency food aid agreement worth 161 million Birr.

state minister of Finance, Semereta Sewasew and Economic and Commercial Minister Counsellor of the Embassy of China in Ethiopia, Yang Yihang signed the agreement.

The financial support will be used for emergency food aid in Ethiopia and benefit the people affected by conflicts and natural disasters in the country, it was indicated.

During the occasion it was noted that Chinese investors are interested to investing in Ethiopia as part of the economic cooperation between the two countries.