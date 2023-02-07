PM Abiy Hold Talks with Prime Minister of Malta Robert Abela

Addis Ababa (ENA) February 7/2023 Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and the Prime Minister of Malta, Robert Abela with their respective delegations held a bilateral meeting.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and First Lady Zinash Tayachew were welcomed this morning in an official ceremony by the Prime Minister of Malta, Robert Abela.

The two leaders and their respective delegations held a bilateral meeting, according to Office of the Prime Minister.

During the discussion, bilateral relations were explored, including to enhance cooperation in trade, investment, tourism, maritime, logistics and security.

Prime Minister Abiy expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister of Malta and his government for the warm welcome.

“Our two countries have a lot to learn from one another in a multitude of areas and today’s discussions have further cemented areas of cooperation for mutual benefit,” the premier twitted.