CBE Resumes Service in Mekelle, Surrounding Cities

Addis Ababa (ENA) February 7/2023 The Commercial Bank of Ethiopia (CBE) has announced the resumption of services in Mekelle and surrounding cities.

Starting in the morning today, 31 branches of the bank have already resumed service, President of the bank Abie Sano said.

Stating that additional 16 branches are joining in the afternoon, the president thanked those who have contributed to the resumption of the service.

“Great thanks to all who have helped us, we are back to full business at Mekele and surrounding cities as 31 branches of CBE have already started operation this morning and 16 more are joining in the afternoon.”

Last week, the government announced that as per the decision passed by PM Abiy Ahmed, National Bank has begun sending 5 billion Birr to Mekele to be dispensed starting Monday.