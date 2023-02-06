Referendum Conducted in SNNP Warps Up Peacefully: Peace and Security Bureau

(ENA) February 6/2023 The referendum conducted today in six zones and five special districts of the Southern Nations, Nationalities, and Peoples’ Region (SNNP) warped up peacefully, according to the regional security and peace bureau.

The National Election Board of Ethiopia (NEBE) conducted today referendum in Gamo, Gofa, South Omo, Gedeo, Wolaita, and Konso Zones as well as Derashe, Amaro, Burji, Ale, and Basketo special districts.

Head of SNNP Peace and Security Bureau, Alemayehu Bawdi briefed the media that the referendum process in the zones and districts has ended peacefully.

The voting process was conducted from 6 AM to 6 PM in 3,771 polling stations.

The head appreciated the determination and tolerance of the people who cooperated with the security forces to conduct the referendum peacefully.

He also hailed all stakeholders who contributed to the peaceful conclusion of the process without any security problems.

According to the National Electoral Board of Ethiopia, more than 3 million people have registered to participate in the referendum.