PM Abiy Confers With Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni

Addis Ababa (ENA) February 6/2023 Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni accompanied by their delegation discussed various facets of Ethio-Italian cooperation and partnership.

Prime Minister Abiy and his delegation are in Italy for a working visit.

Prime Minister Abiy was welcomed officially by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni at Palazzo Chigi earlier today.

During a working lunch, the two Prime Ministers accompanied by their delegations discussed various facets of Ethio-Italian cooperation and partnership.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni also signed the ‘Ethiopian-Italian Cooperation Framework 2023-2025 agreement which contains a financial commitment amounting to 180 million euros.

The financial commitment of both soft loans and grants will be applied towards key activities within the scope of economic development and job creation within the agriculture and industry sectors and basic services delivery in health and education.

The two prime ministers concluded their engagement in a joint press statement by expressing renewed commitment to strengthened partnerships.

Prime Minister Abiy said that he had productive meeting with Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

“We discussed the multifaceted ties and cooperation between our two countries. The signing of a cooperation framework agreement which includes 180 million Euros in grants and soft loans is essential to forging ahead with activities in our home grown economic reform program and our ten year perspective development plan,” the premier added.