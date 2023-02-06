PM Abiy In Rome for Working Visit

Addis Ababa (ENA) February 6/2023 Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and a Ministerial Delegation are currently in Rome for a working visit.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and a Ministerial delegation are currently in Rome, Italy for a working visit included a bilateral meeting with Italian President Sergio Mattarella, according to Office of the Prime Minister.

In the bilateral meeting with President Mattarella, the two discussed continued relations between Ethiopia and Italy among other current global and regional issues.

Prime Minister Abiy extended appreciation to President Sergio Mattarella for receiving his delegation this morning.

“My appreciation to President Sergio Mattarella for receiving my delegation and I this morning. Ethiopian – Italian relations spanning over many decades have been long standing and defined by a fruitful partnership. We will continue to enhance existing relations,”‘ the premier twitted.