Referendum Starts in Six Zones, Five Special Districts in Southern Ethiopia

Addis Ababa (ENA) February 6/2023 The National Electoral Board of Ethiopia (NEBE) disclosed that voting of referendum started today in six zones and five special districts in the Southern Nations, Nationalities and Peoples’ Region (SNNP).

Chief Coordinator of the Referendum Coordination Office at the National Electoral Board of Ethiopia, Mekdes Mekonnen told ENA the voting is being conducted starting from early in the morning today in 3,771 polling stations under 31 centers.

The referendum is being held in Gamo, Gofa, South Omo, Gedeo, Wolaita, and Konso Zones as well as Derashe, Amaro, Burji, Ale, and Basketo special districts.

The Board has distributed all the necessary materials vital for the conduct of the referendum, she added.

The election officials, observers and security forces deployed at all levels are working in a coordinated manner to execute the election process, it was indicated.

According to the National Electoral Board of Ethiopia, more than 3 million people have been registered to participate in the referendum.