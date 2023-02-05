Six Zones, Five Special Districts in Southern Ethiopia to Hold Referendum Tomorrow

Addis Ababa (ENA) February 5/2023 The National Electoral Board of Ethiopia will conduct a referendum tomorrow in six zones and five districts in Southern Nations, Nationalities and Peoples’ Region (SNNP).

The referendum will be held in Gamo, Gofa, South Omo, Gedeo, Wolaita, and Konso Zones as well as Derashe, Amaro, Burji, Ale, and Basketo special districts.

According to the National Electoral Board of Ethiopia, more than 3 million people have been registered to participate in the referendum.

Some 3,752 polling stations have also been prepared to conduct the referendum, it was learned.