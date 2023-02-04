Measures Taken to Achieve Lasting Peace in Tigray Built Confidence: Peace Talks Coordination Committee Members

Addis Ababa February 4/2023/ENA/ Members of the federal government and TPLF peace agreement coordination committee underscored that major activities taken to implement the agreement have built confidence.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed held discussion with the committee members at Halala Kela yesterday.

Following the meeting, committee members Redwan Hussein and Getachew Reda told the media that the confidence building measures have been progressing since the agreement signed in Pretoria, South Africa, and the Nairobi, Kenya, declaration.

Redwan said we evaluated the implementation starting from the agreement in Pretoria, South Africa, and the two meetings we held in Nairobi, Kenya, were conducted without taking into consideration the details of some issues in the peace agreement.

When it came to implementation, the committee agreed that without waiting for hours and days, it is important to cement confidence building measures for lasting peace, he added.

According to him, the two committees have created confidence that would help to move to a new chapter.

He further stated that PM Abiy has set out directions for the works to be done to make the peace agreement sustainable.

TPLF peace coordination committee member, Getachew Reda, said on his part that they have discussed about improvements in the provision of basic services since the peace deal and agreed to work on the remaining issues.

“This meeting has helped us to strengthen the successfully completed works and agree to work on other issues. So it was a good meeting.”

He also stated that there are encouraging activities that have been carried out, despite other remaining issues that would be addressed in the same spirit.