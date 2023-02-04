Ethiopian Inaugurate Second Aviation Training Center in Hawassa

Addis Ababa February 4/2023/ENA/ Ethiopian Airlines inaugurated today aviation training center built with more than 350 million Birr in Hawassa, the regional capital of Sidama Region.

The Hawassa Aviation Training Center was inaugurated in the presence of senior officials of the center, Sidama region chief administrator, and the mayor of Hawassa.

Speaking during the inauguration ceremony, Ethiopian Group CEO, Mesfin Tassew said the training center was built following the increasing service demand of the airline.

According to him, the Hawassa Training Center is the 2nd next to its Addis Ababa Aviation Training center which has been lasted for a long time.

The training center is the second in the country after the Addis Ababa center.

Ethiopian has been providing training for youths from all over Africa, in addition to the youths from home, the CEO said.

The training center, which can accommodate 320 students, has 160 student dormitories, 72 teacher rooms, nine classrooms, and three simulation rooms.

Besides, the center also four computer rooms, dining cafeterias and modern equipment for training, it was learned.

Sidama Region Chief Administrator Desta Lendamo said on his part that Ethiopian Airlines is a famous airline that is promoting Ethiopia to the world.

The second training center built in Hawassa will have multifaceted economic benefits for both the city as well as the airline, he added.

The Addis Ababa Aviation Training Center, which has been providing training for the past 65 years, was expanded with over 80 million USD in 2016.