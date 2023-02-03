Prime Minister Abiy Confers with Federal Government, TPLF Peace Talks Committee Members

February 3/2023 (ENA) Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has met today with members of the federal government and TPLF peace talks committee.

The prime minister held this face to face discussion at the Halala Kela cluster section of the Koysha dine project in Dawuro Zone of southern Ethiopia, it was learned.

Prime Minister Abiy has convened discussion with members of the peace agreement implementation coordination committee for the first time.

During the discussion the ongoing implementation of the peace agreement was evaluated and directions have also been put forwarded on issues requiring further attention.