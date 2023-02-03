IGAD Urged to Develop Early Warning, Mitigation Mechanisms for Climate-Change-Induced Challenges

Addis Ababa February 3/2023/ENA/ The 41st Ordinary Meeting of the Intergovernmental Organization on Development (IGAD) Committee of Ambassadors was held in Mombasa, Kenya.

The meeting reviewed and deliberated on the Secretariat’s Action Plan for the year 2023, focusing on program performance and organizational reform.

During the occasion, Ethiopian Ambassador to Djibouti and the IGAD, Berhanu Tsegaye, addressed the committee, emphasizing the importance of prioritizing the recurrent issues of drought and other climate change-induced environmental challenges facing the region.

He stressed the need for the Secretariat to develop early warning and mitigation mechanisms in advance.

Ambassador Berhanu has also called for continued engagement and cooperation between the Secretariat and its partners to build capacities for responding to migration and internally displaced persons issues in the IGAD region.