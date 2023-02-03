GERD Foundation for Ethiopia’s Industrialization, Crucial to Maintain Growth Trajectory: TDB Advisor

Addis Ababa( Ena) February 3/2023/ The GERD will be the basis for Ethiopia’s industrialization and has the ability to maintain the current growth trajectory for the coming years, The Eastern and Southern African Trade and Development Bank Advisor said .

The primary purpose of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) is generating electricity to relieve Ethiopia’s acute energy shortage.

In an exclusive interview with ENA, The Eastern and Southern African Trade and Development Bank (TDB) Advisor Reginald Max said the Grand Renaissance Dam will create a powerhouse out of Ethiopia.

“It [Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam] will be the basis for Ethiopia’s industrialization,” he said.

For the Advisor, energy is a critical component of any country’s development anywhere in the world.

For the first time on the continent, we have a country that is producing 6,000 MW electricity that is absolutely key, Max affirmed.

Recall that Ethiopia started generating electricity for the first time as first-round power generation from its GERD in February 2022.

“It has the ability to export power, and it has the ability to maintain the current growth trajectory for the next 15-20 years,” he noted.

GERD has brought together millions of Ethiopians irrespective of ethnicity, religion, political persuasion or background including those in the Diaspora from all corners of the globe.

The dam being built on Abbay River (Blue Nile) is vital to Ethiopia’s economic development, providing electricity to its population as well as strengthens regional integration.

Announcing the third phase filling of the dam last August, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed stressed that the GERD should be viewed as a catalyst for facilitating the African ambition of economic integration.

Fully funded by Ethiopians, the GERD is an emblem of Ethiopia’s persistence and unity.