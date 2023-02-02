Ethiopia Developing Transitional Justice Policy to Ensure Sustainable Peace, Reconciliation

Addis Ababa, February 2/2023/ENA/ Transitional justice policy document which is expected to contribute to sustainable peace, reconciliation and justice in Ethiopia has been developed, according to Ministry of Justice.

The document presented to media practitioners today was developed based on findings of a study conducted by experts with the view to soliciting inputs from relevant stakeholders.

The draft document comprises three main parts and the first looks into the history of transitional justice in Ethiopia and its relevance to the current situation.

The second part analyzes alternative policy options on a wide-range of mechanisms for the pursuit of transitional justice in Ethiopia.

The last part examines and proposes a range of institutional arrangements to implement transitional justice mechanisms in Ethiopia.

Transitional Justice Working Group Expert, Marishet Tadesse, said that Ethiopia has attempted to apply certain components of transitional justice on different occasions.

However, the absence of a holistic transitional justice framework rendered its efforts ineffective, incoherent, and largely fragmented, the expert stated.

“Ethiopia is going through various transitional periods. During those times, the country had tried to overcome the challenges and found solutions. But it has not yet brought about the sought results. More importantly, lasting peace, justice and democratic transition have not been achieved.”

Due to the current realities and socio-political polarizations in Ethiopia, Marishet underscored that the issue of transitional justice has become a pressing issue.

According to him, developing a comprehensive transitional justice policy is therefore imperative for the country to consolidate democracy and ensure sustainable peace in the country.

For the expert, transitional justice is considered as one of the best options to many countries attempting to transition from conflict or authoritarian rule to kick start democratization process and post-conflict re-organization of political systems.

Ethiopia needs to deal with its past and organize its future based on the pillars of justice, equality, human rights and inclusiveness.

Therefore, this policy will address human rights-based and victim-centered framework, including compensation for victims, drawing on the experience of other jurisdictions and considering Ethiopia’s socio-political context.

Another expert from Ministry of Justice, Addis Getnet said on his part that Ethiopia has witnessed conflicts, widespread human rights violations, social and political contradictions, and declining of social fabrics.

Therefore, transitional justice is a must to provide a sustainable solution for Ethiopia’s deep-rooted problems by ensuring democratization and lasting peace

“Implementing a transitional justice is imperative. That is why this transitional justice document has been developed to thwart authoritarianism, contribute to the consolidation of democracy, and facilitate the move to a stable and affluent society based on equality, justice, reconciliation and respect for human rights and freedom.”

This transitional justice policy would also include a prosecution process that seeks to punish gross human rights violations, including war crimes, crimes against humanity, and other grave crimes, it was learned.

A wide-range public consultation forums will be prepared on the policy options for transitional justice before it becomes effective.