Ethiopia’s Diplomacy Successful In Safeguarding National Interest: Deputy PM, Foreign Affairs Minister Demeke

Addis Ababa February 1/2023/ENA/ Ethiopia’s diplomatic relations have been successful in safeguarding its national interest, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister Demeke Mekonnen said.

The ministry presented today its six-month performance report to the Foreign Relations and Peace Affairs Standing Committee of the House of People’s Representatives.

Responding to the queries raised from members of the standing committee, Demeke said the ministry has been designing and implementing various operational reforms to overcome the difficult period in the country in the last two years.

He added that encouraging works have been done in defending the national sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ethiopia during the difficult times.

The deputy premier further stated that the responses in terms of the interests of the country based on accurate information played a significant role in enabling the country to succeed.

According to him, Ethiopia has also played a pivotal role in making Africa proud by realizing the principle “African solutions to African problems.”

Responding to Ethiopia’s position on the Red Sea, Demeke reiterated that Ethiopia has been expressing its position in various forums that a Red Sea Forum which does not include Ethiopia will not be effective.

Various efforts are therefore being made to make the forum include Ethiopia, which has a regional role in the Red Sea.

The deputy prime minister emphasized that his ministry is working actively to strengthen the successful activities of citizen-oriented diplomacy, economic diplomacy, port use, and other diplomatic activities.

Presenting the report, Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation Director-General at the ministry Alemayehu Sewagegn said extensive work has been done in strengthening bilateral and multilateral diplomacy as well as protecting the interests and benefits of Ethiopia at the international arena over the last six months.

The director-general noted that encouraging activities have been carried out in enhancing the participation of the Ethiopia Diaspora in development endeavors, including financial, humanitarian aid, remittances, among others.

The diaspora in different countries have done great job in terms of national image building, development and investment, and various voluntary works, Alemayehu noted.

To this end, the Ethiopian Diaspora has sent 2.34 billion USD in remittance in the past six months of the Ethiopian fiscal year, he disclosed.

He also noted that many members of the diaspora community have participated in investment opportunities in the country too.

Moreover, the diaspora have played a crucial role in defending the sovereignty and interests of the country as well as providing financial support for the GERD.