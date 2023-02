Addis Ababa February 1/2023/ ENA/On the sidelines of the Somalia-Frontline States Summit, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed conferred with Kenyan President William Ruto to strengthen bilateral ties through infrastructure development, increasing trade and investment as well as regional issues, PM Abiy wrote on his Facebook page.

Earlier today, the premier arrived in Mogadishu, to participate in the regional forum convened towards strengthening the campaign against Al-Shabaab in East Africa.