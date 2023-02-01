PM Abiy Meets with Members of National Defense Force Fighting Al Shabab

Addis Ababa (ENA) February 1/2023 Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed who is in Mogadishu Somalia was briefed by members of national Defense Force fighting Al Shabab.

“I had an opportunity this morning in Mogadishu to be briefed by members of our national forces fighting Al Shabab together as part of the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia,” Abiy twitted.

The premier arrived in Mogadishu, to participate in the regional forum convened towards strengthening the campaign against Al-Shabaab in East Africa.