IGAD Says Regional Integration Path to Prosperity

Addis Ababa February 1/2023 /ENA/ The Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), Executive Secretary Workneh Gebeyehu said regional integration is the surest path to prosperity, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In a speech the Executive Secretary delivered at the 3rd State of the IGAD Region, today in Mombasa, Kenya, appreciated the abundant political will and commitment of the IGAD region to resolve conflicts and disputes through peaceful negotiation and dialogue.

In this regard, he referred to IGAD’s role in promoting peaceful solutions to the Ethiopia-Sudan border dispute, the conflict in northern Ethiopia, and the coordination and support of Sudan’s national dialogue for a civilian transition.

Dr. Workneh also raised IGAD’s role in supporting an inclusive and participatory consultation process in South Sudan, its appreciation for stabilization efforts in Somalia, and the combats against the Al-Shabab terrorist group.

Workneh also listed out the non-conflict issues affecting the region that still have impact on peace, security, and stability.

In this regard, the Executive Secretary discussed IGAD’s response to the global pandemic, climate change, persistent drought, pest invasions, and seasonal flooding that contributed to a dire regional food security situation.

According to IGAD, it is committed to accelerating the integration of the region and maximizing the tremendous potential that the Africa Continental Free Trade Area holds for the region.

For the IGAD region, the surest path to peace is to deliver progress and prosperity through regional integration and unity, he said.

IGAD’s Executive Secretary’s message also addressed a range of issues and laid out plans to build institutional capacities and the financial standing of the organization.