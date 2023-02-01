Ambassador Seleshi Holds Discussion with US Officials

Addis Ababa February 1/2023 /ENA/ Ethiopian Ambassador to the United States, Seleshi Bekele said he had a fruitful discussion with the US officials on the implementation of the peace agreement and other affairs.

“Yesterday, I had useful and candid discussions with Molly Phee, US Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs on the progress made in the implementation the peace agreement and socio-economic development and remaining challenges in Ethiopia,” he said.

Ambassador Seleshi added that he also discussed with Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa (SEHOA) Mike Hammer on progress of negotiation on Ethiopian Grand Renaissance Dam (GERD).