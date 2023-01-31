AU Chairperson Welcomes 31 January, To Commemoration African Day of Peace, Reconciliation

January 31/2023/ENA/ The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, has welcomed the date of 31 January as the inaugural commemoration of the African Day of Peace and Reconciliation, according a press release the AU issued today.

The date was designated by the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union at the 16th Extraordinary AU Summit of May 2022 in Malabo, Equatorial Guinea.

The Chairperson joins João Manuel Gonçalves LOURENÇO, President of the Republic of Angola and AU Champion for Peace and Reconciliation in marking this important Day, underscoring continent’s priority to Silence the Guns to ensure peace, social cohesion, national unity and regional cooperation for the Africa We Want,

Inspired by the successful conclusion of the AU-facilitated Peace Agreement for Northern Ethiopia in Pretoria, South Africa in November 2022 and its progressive implementation, the Chairperson calls for all-inclusive dialogue and reconciliation engagements that will solidify democracy, effective governance, the rule of law and constitutionalism, Moussa Faki Mahamat has pointed out.

The Chairperson reiterates the determination of the African Union to continue with its efforts to restore peace, security and stability on the Continent though inclusive dialogue and mediation efforts, in close collaboration with Member States, Regional Economic Communities, AU-led Youth and Women mediation mechanisms and other stakeholders.