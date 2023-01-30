CBE Launches Ethio Direct Digital Remittance Service

January 30/2023/ENA The Commercial Bank of Ethiopia (CMB) has launched a digital remittance service called Ethio Direct today.

Briefing journalists, Commercial Bank of Ethiopia (CMB) President Abie Sano said the digital remittance service is time efficient, convenient, and easy to use.

By using this service, Diasporas will support their family and relatives as well as their country, Abie added.

Ethiopians in Canada, Israel, USA, Italy, South Africa, Sweden, UAE, UK, and Saudi Arabia can now send money from 5 to 1,000 USD through Ethio Direct Digital Remittance Service.

This will certainly have significant impact in boosting the country’s foreign currency through increased remittance, President Abie underscored.