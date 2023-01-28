Visiting GERD Inspired us to Provide More Support: Members of Diaspora

Addis Ababa /ENA/ January 28/2023 Members of the Ethiopian diaspora who visited the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) said that the visit has inspired them to provide more support for the dam.

This week, various diaspora organizations have been given national recognition and awards for their universal contribution to their country.

The members of the diaspora yesterday visited the construction of the dam which is a flagship project of Ethiopians.

The members of the diaspora who talked to ENA said that the Ethiopian Renaissance Dam is built with our own resources and it is a project that will take Ethiopia to a beacon of prosperity, and is a source of pride for generations to come.

They mentioned that visiting the dam in person excited them, adding that the dam is being built only with Ethiopia’s capacity is a great pride and a heart-warming feeling for us.

They also applauded the dam workers who are working hard for 24/7 in difficult weather condition.

According to them, the perseverance of the workers have moved them to further intensify their support to the dam.

They also called on Ethiopians and Ethiopian origin from all over the world to strengthen their support for the construction of the dam without any differences.

Ethiopian Diaspora Service, Director General Mohamed Edris said members of the diaspora who visited the dam have seen the fruits of the support they have been providing to GERD thus far.

In addition, this visit will help the diaspora organizations to mobilize more resources and intensify their support, he said.

Remember that the diaspora has been involved in defending the country at the international fora and supporting the victim during war; now efforts are diligently underway to enable them support development projects in coordinated manner.

In this regard, he indicated that the service will carry out its responsibility by enhancing the activities and raise financial resources in cooperation with diaspora organizations and Ethiopian embassies.

The Ethiopian Diaspora, like any Ethiopian citizen at home, have been making significant contribution to the construction of the GERD in terms of financial support.

GERD has brought together millions of Ethiopians irrespective of ethnicity, religion, political persuasion or background including those in the diaspora from all corners of the globe.

The dam being built on Abbay River (Blue Nile) is vital to Ethiopia’s economic development, providing electricity to its population as well as strengthen regional integration.