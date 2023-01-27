JBIC Keen on Supporting Japanese Business, Investment in Ethiopia

Addis Ababa January 27/2023/ENA/ Ambassador Tefera Derbew has met today with the Governor of Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC), Hayashi Nobumitsu and discussed investment opportunities and business enabling environment in Ethiopia, according to Embassy of Ethiopia in Tokyo.

Ambassador Tefera explained the historic Ethio-Japan diplomatic relations and the growing economic and development cooperation between the two countries and the economic reform Ethiopia have paved the way for ever-expanding investment opportunities and favourable business climate to the Governor.

He also encouraged JBIC to seize the investment opportunities and step up its support for Japanese companies eying to invest in Ethiopia.

Nobumitsu, for his part, expressed his delight about Japanese companies’ investment and business engagement in Ethiopia on a wide range of sectors, including the telecom sector.

The Governor said that Japan Bank for International Cooperation is keen on supporting Japanese companies doing business in Ethiopia and those potential investors who are looking for investing in Ethiopia – a country of huge market and investment potential.

The Governor also expressed JBIC’s interest to collaborate with the Embassy in promoting Ethiopia’s investment potential and evolving opportunities and incentives to Japanese business people.