African Union 36th Summit To Review Ongoing Implementation of Agenda 2063: Ethiopian Representative to AU

Addis Ababa January 26/2023/ENA/ The 36th Ordinary Session of the African Union (AU) Heads of State and Government to be conducted from 18 to 19 February 2023 will rigorously evaluate the ongoing implementation of Agenda 2063, according to Ethiopian Permanent Representative to AU.

State Minister of Foreign Affairs, Birtukan Ayano jointly with the Ethiopian Permanent Representative to the African Union, Ayele Lire briefed the media on the preparations underway to host the upcoming summit.

Recall the 36th Ordinary session of the AU Assembly of Heads of State and Government Summit and the 42nd Ordinary Session of the Executive Council will be held at the Headquarter of the AU here in Addis Ababa.

Ethiopian Permanent Representative to the African Union, Ayele Lire said that the summit is anticipated to majorly assess the status of Agenda 2063, Africa’s development blueprint to achieve inclusive and sustainable socio-economic development over a 50-year period.

“It is 10 years since the African Union Agenda 2063 was launched. So the upcoming 36th AU is going to evaluate how we worked and the problems we faced. It also reviews the activities of the reforms being undertaken within the African Union itself to enable this continental organ fulfilling its priorities,” the representative noted.

According to him, The Permanent Representatives Committee (PRC), composes of Permanent Representatives to the AU, is conducting its meeting on behalf of the Assembly and Executive Council from 16th January 2023 that will end by tomorrow.

The representative pointed out that the agendas that the PRC mainly prepares are divided into three parts including political, security issues as well as economic affairs and social and cultural issues.

In this regard, the committee is reviewing the performance of decisions passed by Heads of State and Government last year as well as examining programs that will integrate more Africa and benefit the continent, Ayele indicated.

He further stated that there will also be a lot of side events at the 36th Ordinary Session of the African Union (AU) Heads of State and Government.

As part of this side event, Ethiopia has planned to organize three major events including the event of promoting the Green Legacy initiative, Ayele underscored.

“From our side (Ethiopia), we are planning to conduct three side events, among which, the promotion of Ethiopian Green Legacy initiative to our African brothers and sisters is a major one. Secondly, we are taking the initiative and organizing a side event to discuss how Pan-Africanism can be strengthened in this changing world.”

State Minister of Foreign Affairs, Birtukan Ayano on her part said that preparations are finalizing to host the upcoming 36th Ordinary Session of the African Union Assembly of Heads of State and Government Summit and the 42nd Ordinary Session of the Executive Council.

Birtukan who is also Chairperson of the national committee, overseeing the preparation for the host of 36th AU Summit, added that the session will have great diplomatic, political and economic benefits to Ethiopia as it is held at a time when the country is emerging from a challenging situation.

“This conference has diplomatic, economic and political benefits for Ethiopia. For example, the Ethiopian Airlines, hotels, other organizations and the community will be benefiting by catering guests. Furthermore, it will contribute a lot to secure foreign currency,” she said.

The conference is expected to be attended by the leaders and first ladies of the African Union member states, foreign ministers, special envoys, international journalists, observers and heads of international and continental institutions.

The 36th Ordinary Session of the African Union (AU) Heads of State and Government will be held under the theme: “Acceleration of African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCTA) Implementation,” it was learned.