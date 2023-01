Addis Ababa January 26/2023/ENA/ Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed conferred with various Sudanese political parties engaged in the ongoing political process as well as members of the trilateral mechanism.

According to Office of the Prime Minister , in his discussions with the groups, PM Abiy affirmed that Ethiopia’s noninterventionist principle not only applies to its own experience but to others as well and encouraged the people of Sudan and all political parties to find home grown solutions.