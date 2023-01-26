PM Abiy Ahmed Discuses with Vice President of Transitional Sovereignty Council of Sudan

Addis Ababa January 26/2023 /ENA/ Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed who is on working visit to Sudan discussed with Vice President of Transitional Sovereignty Council, Lieutenant-General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo.

In the second meeting held during the visit to the Republic of Sudan, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed encouraged Vice President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council, Lieutenant-General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo to tap into the abundant capacity of the Sudanese people in solving their own challenges.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and his delegation have arrived in Khartoum, Sudan today for a one day working visit, according to the Office of the Prime Minister