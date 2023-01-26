Prime Minister Abiy Arrives in Khartoum

Addis Ababa January 26/2023 Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and his delegation have arrived in Khartoum, Sudan for a one day working visit, according to the Office of the Prime Minister.

PM Abiy was received by General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council of the Republic of Sudan.

During the bilateral discussions, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed shared Ethiopia’s solidarity with Sudan in the political dialogue process that they have embarked upon, citing the wisdom and ability of the Sudanese people to successfully lead the process without any intervention.