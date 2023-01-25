Preparations Underway to Host AU Leaders and Ministerial Meetings in Addis Ababa

Addis Ababa /ENA/ January 25/2023 Preparations are underway to host the upcoming 36th Ordinary Session of the African Union Summit and the 42nd Ordinary Session of the Executive Council that will be held from February 15–19 in Addis Ababa.

A National Committee composed of 30 institutions has assessed today the status of the preparations thus far, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Demeke Mekonnen, said on the occasion that the conference would be held at a time when Ethiopia is emerging from a challenging situation and the upcoming AU sessions will create opportunity to build the image of the country.

He added that Ethiopia should build on the success of hosting the AU sessions last year and learn from observed challenges in order to properly organize the forthcoming sessions, which will require collaboration across diverse sectors.

Chairperson of the National Committee, Birtukan Ayano stated that preparations are underway to ensure that participants of the AU meetings enjoy a successful stay in Addis Ababa.

The discussion today has established guidelines for the remaining tasks that each stakeholder must complete.