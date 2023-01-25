Shipping, Logistics Service Enterprise Earns 19.5 Billion Birr in Six Months

Addis Ababa January 25/2023/ENA/ The Ethiopian Shipping and Logistics Service Enterprise disclosed that it has earned 19.5 billion Birr in the last six months.

Briefing the media today, Ethiopian Shipping and Logistics Service Enterprise CEO Roba Megersa said the enterprise has provided 2.4 million tons operations services during the past six months.

In addition, Roba stated that 312,000 tons of unpacked cargo and 4,500 tons of packed cargo in containers were transported.

Of the total cargos transported with containers, 3,079 were packed locally thus contributing to the reduction expenses.

By cutting the stay of containers in Djibouti, the enterprise was also able to secure 19.5 billion Birr in six months.

According to the CEO, the enterprise has also transported more than 1.8 million tons of goods, exceeding the plan for the stated period.

He also revealed that 185 heavy trucks have been purchased and are being assembled at Djibouti port.

Roba further stated that the enterprise plans to buy additional ships.