PM Abiy, President Macron Hold Conversation

Addis Ababa /ENA/ January 25/2023 Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and French President Emmanuel Macron have held conversation on various facets of cooperation between the two countries today.

Following the conversation, the premier twitted that the leaders discussed about the various facets of cooperation between the countries.

Prime Minister Abiy stated that it is “always good talking to my friend President Emmanuel Macron.”

He also noted that the cooperation between the two countries spans 125 years, based on trust and respect.