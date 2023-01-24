Abiy Urges Scholars to Apply Intellectualism in Producing Substantial Solutions for Challenges

Addis Ababa January 24/2023/ENA/ Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed urged university scholars today to apply intellectualism in producing substantial solutions to national challenges.

According to him, the role of scholars in cultivating the next generation is critical to the nation.

“I (therefore) urge all university scholars to do their part in this regard. Applying intellectualism to produce substantial solutions to national challenges is expected of our scholars,” he wrote on his Facebook.

The prime minister held today discussion with university scholars from all universities throughout the country about the role of scholars in national development.

Abiy also set direction for follow-up by the relevant authorities on critical issues raised by the participants.

Following the discussion forum, the premier further noted that the role of scholars in cultivating the next generation is critical to the nation.