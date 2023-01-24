Ethiopia, Denmark Keen on Cementing Relations

Addis Ababa January 24/2023 /ENA/ Ethiopia and Denmark have expressed desire to heighten relations in various fields of cooperation, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Demeke Mekonen and Danish Minister for Development Cooperation and Global Climate Policy Dan Jørgensen held talks in Addis Ababa today.

During the discussion, the deputy premier stated that Denmark is Ethiopia’s key development partner further expressing Ethiopia’s desire to strengthen relations with the country in various fields of cooperation.

Demeke thanked the Danish Government for taking a reasonable stance when Ethiopia was facing a challenging situation due to the conflict in the north.

The government is resolutely working to ensure enduring peace, he noted.

According to him, access to humanitarian aid has increased and that basic services have been restored in conflict-affected areas.

The Ethiopian government is developing a plan to rebuild and rehabilitate war-affected areas, Demeke pointed out, further requesting assistance from Denmark and other international development partners.

Danish Minister for Development Cooperation and Global Climate Policy Dan Jørgensen on his part elaborated on the years of development cooperation between Ethiopia and Denmark and said that his nation wants to elevate the relationship.

Jørgensen expressed hope that the Pretoria peace accord would contribute to the establishment of a long-lasting peace in the nation.