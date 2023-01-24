PM Holding Discussion with University Scholars

Addis Ababa January 24/2023 (ENA) Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed is conducting discussions with university scholars with the view to fostering the role of Ethiopian intellectuals in nation building endeavors.

The discussion forum is being held under the theme “the role of scholars in nation-state building.”

Recall that several consultative forums were held in various places under the same theme across the country.

Prime Minister Abiy has noted earlier in discussion forums that he had realized the desire of scholars to play their role in nation building.

The main reason for the holding of today’s discussion is thus the strong desire to use the knowledge of scholars for nation building.