Sri Lankan, Eswatini Ambassadors Present Letter of Credentials to Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Addis Ababa January 24/2023/ENA/ Ambassadors of Sri Lankan and Eswatini to Ethiopia have presented today copy of their letter of credentials to the chief of protocol for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Demeke Atnafu.

The ambassadors of Sri Lanka and the Kingdom of Eswatini to Ethiopia, Kossinna Kankanamalage Theshantha Kumarasiri and Mahlaba Almon Mamba, respectively, presented copies of their letters of credentials, it was indicated.

Ambassador Demeke welcomed the newly appointed ambassadors and highlighted Ethiopia’s long-standing bilateral relations with the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka and the Kingdom of Eswatini.

He mentioned tourism, culture, education, and investment as potential drivers of increased collaboration between Ethiopia and the two countries.

He also added that, to make the cooperation more meaningful, there should be bilateral political consultations on matters of shared interests.

Ambassador Demeke also reiterated Ethiopia’s commitment to finding African solutions to African problems while covering the Pretoria Peace Agreement and the GERD negotiations during the briefing.

The ambassadors on their part stated that they would work diligently to strengthen bilateral ties with Ethiopia.