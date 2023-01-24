Pakistan’s Arif Habib Group Keen On Investing in Ethiopia

Addis Ababa January 24/2023 /ENA/ A high-level delegation of Pakistan’s Arif Habib Group visited Addis Ababa, where they met with business people and officials of the government of Ethiopia and discussed prospects of investing in the country’s manufacturing sector.

The delegation led by Arif Habib Group of Companies CEO Muhammad Kashif met with Commissioner of the Ethiopian Investment Commission (EIC), Lelise Neme and showed a strong interest in investing in fertilizer, cement, and steel manufacturing in Ethiopia.

During the meeting. Commissioner Lelise Neme briefed the team on the ease of doing business in Ethiopia with incentive packages, and a favorable investment environment.

Ethiopia’s ambassador to PakistanJemal Beker Abdula, on his part expressed gratitude to the delegation for visiting his country and stated that it was high time for foreign investors to invest in Ethiopia, which offered lucrative opportunities, a business-friendly environment, low production costs, and numerous incentives for foreign investors.

Ethiopia has undergone a lot of transformation since Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed came to power with a vision to transform the country into a major investment destination not only in Africa but also in the world, the ambassador added.

The delegation met with officials from various ministries, namely, of Foreign Affairs, Agriculture, and Mines, where they were briefed on the government’s policies, business opportunities, and commitment and support to harvest the available opportunities in agriculture, manufacturing, mining, and services.

Arif Habib Group is a giant corporation with $2.5 billion in net assets and a diverse range of investments spanning financial services, industries, and real estate development and advice.