Premier Abiy Bids Farewell to Outgoing President, Deputy President of Federal Supreme Court

Addis Ababa January 23/2023 Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed bid farewell to the outgoing President and Deputy President of the Federal Supreme Court for their service to the nation.

It is to be recalled that former Federal Supreme Court President Meaza Ashenafi and Deputy President Solomon Areda resigned from their post.

Tedros Miheret and Abeba Embiale have been appointed as a new President and deputy president of the Federal Supreme Court respectively.

Accordingly, Prime Minister Abiy thanked today the former officials at a program hosted by the Office of the Prime Minister.

“Ethiopia thanks the outgoing President and Deputy President of the Federal Supreme Court for their service to the nation. I wish them well in the path ahead,” Abiy twitted.