Addis Ababa (ENA) January 22/2023 Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Demeke Mekonnen has extended his warmest wishes for a joyous and prosperous Lunar New Year to the people of China.

“I am confident that we will use the New Year to kick the long-standing ties between Ethiopia and China up a notch,’’ he twitted.

He also expressed hope that the New Year Will symbolize strength, tenacity and boldness for both China and Ethiopia.