Efforts of Public Diplomacy Will Continue To Maintain National Interest: Amb. Dina

Addis Ababa (ENA) January 21/2023 Public diplomacy activities will be reinforced and continue to protect the national interest of the country, Ambassador Dina Mufti said.

A member of the Foreign Relations and Peace Affairs Standing Committee of the House of Peoples’ Representatives, Ambassador Dina Mufti told ENA that public diplomacy activities will be reinforced and continue.

In particular, diplomatic activities are being carried out to promote and create proper awareness of the current peace efforts and other issues in the country, he elaborated.

To this end, Dina added that public diplomacy efforts are also exerted, mainly, by Ethiopia’s diplomats, various institutions of the country, individuals as well by the parliament.

Moreover, he indicated that efforts are being expended to promote a positive image of Ethiopia, ensuring government to government relations become effective thereby safeguarding the national interest of the country.

In particular, activities are being undertaken by parliamentary diplomacy as it plays paramount importance to strengthen relations with various countries of the world, according to the ambassador.

Furthermore, he explained that the creation of parliamentary friendship committees with various countries will continue on a large scale.

Dina added efforts are being undertaken by the public diplomacy with particular emphasis to protect Ethiopia’s political, economic, cultural, military and other interests.

Noting that it is not left to one side to protect the national interest of the country, Ambassador Dina underlined that it is appropriate to inform everyone at every level of the activities bring undertaken to bring about sustainable peace in Ethiopia.

He urged that Ethiopians living abroad, higher education institutions, civil associations, religious institutions, and prominent individuals should embark on activities which center on maintaining the interests of the country.

Public diplomacy activities which are aimed at strengthening people-to-people relations in Africa and at international level will continue, Dina said.