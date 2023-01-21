PM Reviews Joint Military Exercise by Air Force, Mechanized Infantry

Addis Ababa (ENA) January 21/2023 Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed reviewed the joint military exercise conducted by the Air Force and Mechanized Infantry at Awash Arba Combat Technical School today.

The Prime Minister and the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces highlighted efforts being undertaken to modernize the air and mechanized forces and to strengthen capacity through modern weaponry, according to the Office of the Prime Minister.

The premier and senior military and police officials next reviewed improvements being made in Air Force readiness at the headquarters in Bishoftu.

ENDF Chief of Staff Field Marshall Birhanu Jula, Deputy Chief of Staff General Abebaw Tadesse, Air Force General Yilma Merdassa, and Federal Police Commissioner General Demelash Gebremichael were in attendance of the program together with other high level generals.