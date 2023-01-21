Ethiopian Airlines To Commence New Flight To Atlanta

Addis Ababa (ENA) January 21/2023 Ethiopian Airlines announced that it has finalized all preparations to commence a new service between Addis Ababa and Atlanta, USA.

Ethiopian will operate a four times weekly flight to Atlanta (ATL) starting from 16 May 2023.

Commenting on the launch of the new flight, Ethiopian Airlines Group CEO Mesfin Tasew said, “We are truly delighted to open our sixth gateway in North America with the new flight to Atlanta.”

We have been connecting the U.S. and Africa for 25 years now and the new service will help boost the investment, tourism, diplomatic and socioeconomic bonds between the two regions, he stated.

He added “As a pan-African carrier, we are committed to further expand our global network and connect Africa with the rest of the word. We are also keen to better serve the U.S. by increasing our destinations and flight frequencies.”

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dicken said on his part Ethiopian Airlines’ new service to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport is yet another win for our City as we continue to develop and expand our air service to Africa.

“As we celebrate the new connection of the rich and dynamic cities of Atlanta and Addis Ababa, we look forward to a strong and successful partnership with our new partners in Ethiopia,” he elaborated.

Hartsfield-Jackson, Atlanta International Airport General Manager Balram “B” Bheodari said as the world’s busiest and most efficient airport, our mission is to deliver excellence while connecting our community to the world.

This new partnership with Ethiopian Airlines expands that connectivity and access for our passengers and further solidifies our position as an industry leader. We are thrilled to welcome Ethiopian Airlines to ATL.

Ethiopian Airlines currently operates more than 130 international passenger and cargo destinations.

Atlanta will be Ethiopian Airlines’ 5th passenger destination in the US following Chicago, Newark, New York and Washington.