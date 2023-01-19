Tourists Say Timket Emblem of Peaceful Coexistence

Addis Ababa January 19/2023/ENA/ Tourists from across the world have described the Ethiopian epiphany (Timket) celebration as a symbol of peaceful coexistence and the world needs to learn.

Timket, the commemoration of the Baptism of Jesus Christ, is under celebration with songs, prayers by church choirs and priests, Sunday school students and followers of the Ethiopian Orthodox Church.

Timket is celebrated colorfully in Addis Ababa today in the presence of Patriarch of the Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahido Church, Abune Mathias, Mayor of Addis Ababa, Adanech Abebie, Minister of Culture and Sports, Kejela Merdassa, senior government officials, diplomats and other invited guests.

In an exclusive interview with ENA foreigners who attended the Timket celebration applauded its peculiarity and the people’s unity. Sheila West, an American who is in Ethiopia for a conference and attended Timket celebration, said that she has never seen anything like this. “What impressed me is the people, so many people have come to pray, to give and the way that people are giving thanks (I presume because I don’t speak the language) seem to be very solemn thing.

I have never seen anything like it, there is nothing this grand from where I come from,” she explained.

One feels good to be welcome by all Ethiopians, West said, and added “but for me the excitement is being among people here together to celebrate this (Timket).

”Finnish Laura Poussa said that Ethiopia has different potential tourist attraction sites and Ethiopian epiphany (Timket) is one of them.

“I think this is very wonderful ceremony and something very special. This kind of event does not take place in my country and I think it is a very special among all the people,” she added. Mentioning that people of different background joyfully celebrate the holiday together, Poussa pointed out that there is a lot that people around the world can learn about peaceful coexistence.