About 2 Million Tourists Expected at Ethiopian Epiphany Festival in Gondar

Addis Ababa (ENA) January 17/2023 Close to 2 million tourists are expected at the Ethiopian Epiphany festival which is expected to mainly be celebrated in Gondar, Ethiopia Tourism and Hotel Market Association President said.

Association President Getahun Alemu said the association is eying for more local and international tourists than in the previous celebrations when the figures were very low due to security and COVID-19.

The colorful outdoor festivity inscribed as an intangible world heritage under UNESCO will be celebrated from Wednesday to Thursday all over Ethiopia with various ceremonies that depict religious and cultural values.

The annual Ethiopian Epiphany commemorates the baptism of Jesus Christ by John the Baptist in the River Jordan.

Speaking to ENA, the president said the association has introduced a tourist package for those who come to attend the Epiphany celebration.

According to him, the association warmly welcomes foreign tourists, takes them to Gondar and returns them to their country of origin.

According to him, due to the peaceful resolution of conflict in the northern part of the country the number of tourists is expected to increase.

Some 1.9 million local tourists and more than 2,000 foreign tourists are expected to attend the Epiphany celebration in Gondar, the president stated. “In a bid to improve service delivery of hotels and improve COVID protocols, we have trained members,” he said.

Getahun further stated that the association has helped about 75 hotels to be disinfected to improve their adherence to the COVID protocol.