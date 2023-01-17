Ethiopia, Djibouti Agree to Revise Agricultural Product Pricing

Addis Ababa (ENA) January 17/2023 The Ethio-Djibouti Joint Technical Committee Meeting, held over the course of two days from January 15–16, 2023, in Djibouti, has come to a successful conclusion with an agreement between both countries, according to Ministry of Foreign Affaires.

The agreement includes the readjustment of prices for produce, primarily fruits and vegetables, which had not been revised in four decades.

During the meeting, significant progress was also made on the issue of Khat quotas, and the Border Trade Agreement was tabled for further discussion.

The meeting, co-chaired by Kassahun Gofe, Head of the Ethiopian delegation and State Minister of Trade and Regional Integration, and Ali Daoud, Secretary General of the Ministry of Trade and Tourism of Djibouti, served as a follow-up to the 16th Joint Ministerial Commission held in Ethiopia in October last year.

As the volume of trade and investment between the two countries continues to grow, joint mechanisms have been established to best regulate and streamline these efforts.

This agreement marks a significant step towards further strengthening the economic ties between Ethiopia and Djibouti.