Addis Ababa January 16/2023/ENA/ Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and his delegation have arrived in Abu Dhabi, UAE and are currently attending the opening ceremony of the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, the premier twitted.

Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW) is a global initiative championed by the UAE and its clean energy powerhouse Masdar to accelerate sustainable development and advance economic, social and environmental progress.