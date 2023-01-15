Tour Operators, Hotels Ready to Welcome Tourists for Ethiopian Epiphany

Addis Ababa (ENA) January 15/2023 Tour operators and hotels expressed readiness to warmly welcome tourists for the Ethiopian epiphany.

Ethiopian epiphany, which is inscribed as intangible world heritage under UNESCO, is one of the many outdoor festivities celebrated colorfully.

Ethiopian epiphany is a colorful annual festival celebrated to commemorate the baptism of Jesus Christ by John the Baptist in the River Jordan.

This year’s annual festival will be celebrated next week on Thursday all over Ethiopia with various ceremonies that depict religious and cultural values.

Ethiopian Tour Operators Association (ETOA) President, Ashenafi Kassa told ENA that everything is ready to warmly welcome tourists who will attend the holiday.

Following the peaceful resolution of conflict in the country, tourists from around the world are expressing interest to visit Ethiopia and expect huge number of tourists for epiphany, he added.

Digital promotion of the various tourist destinations of the country is being carried out by tourist operators while necessary preparations in Lalibela, Gondar, and Ziway is finalized, Ashenafi pointed out.

Addis Ababa Hotel Owners Association President, Aster Solomon said that hotels have finalized preparations and are ready to welcome guests.

She added that star hotels have offered special price discount for tourists arriving to attend celebration of the Ethiopian epiphany.